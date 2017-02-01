- About Breast Cancer
- Community Impact
- Events
- Get Involved
OUR MISSION
OUR IMPACT IN THE MISSION TO END BREAST CANCER
Community News
Komen Greater Detroit on AmazonSmile
We’re excited to share that Komen Greater Detroit is now on AmazonSmile! Just use the link when you are looking to make purchases on Amazon….KOMEN GREATER DETROIT AFFILIATE ANNOUNCEMENT
Dear Komen supporter, Exciting changes have been taking place that will position us to successfully fulfill our mission in 2018 and beyond! We are proud….SEE ALL NEWS
Komen Spotlight
Clinical Trials for People with Metastatic Breast Cancer
Learn more about clinical trials, including how to enroll and the informed consent process.Know Your Girls
Komen & the Ad Council are empowering African-American women through a national behavioral health messaging campaign to know their breast cancer risk.