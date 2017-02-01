< >

OUR MISSION

Save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

OUR IMPACT IN THE MISSION TO END BREAST CANCER

With your help, we’re having a real impact against breast cancer. Find out how your donations are saving lives and making progress in the mission to end breast cancer forever.

Community News

Komen Greater Detroit on AmazonSmile

We’re excited to share that Komen Greater Detroit is now on AmazonSmile! Just use the link when you are looking to make purchases on Amazon….

KOMEN GREATER DETROIT AFFILIATE ANNOUNCEMENT

Dear Komen supporter, Exciting changes have been taking place that will position us to successfully fulfill our mission in 2018 and beyond! We are proud….

Komen Spotlight

Clinical Trials for People with Metastatic Breast Cancer

Learn more about clinical trials, including how to enroll and the informed consent process.

 Know Your Girls

Komen & the Ad Council are empowering African-American women through a national behavioral health messaging campaign to know their breast cancer risk.

